EASTON — Politicians, cultural leaders, farmers and artists mingled recently at the Academy Art Museum to view a show four years in the making, “Beauty and Bounty: The Eastern Shore Plein Air Agricultural Collection.” There was locally made wine and cheese. The exhibit marks a new partnership between agriculture and high culture.
Thanks to a $40,000 grant from philanthropists Bruce Wiltsie and Bill Davenport, the Avalon Foundation had a $10,000 budget to buy paintings from the Plein Air competition artists. The plan is to tour the paintings across the state after the show ends July 29.
This event was sponsored by the Talbot County Tourism Office, the Academy Art Museum, the Avalon Foundation and the University of Maryland Extension Office.
“Plein Air Easton has worked hard to tell a story about Talbot County and Maryland’s Eastern Shore through original artwork,” said Jessica Bellis, general manager of the Avalon Foundation. “It’s important for us to make a connection with and celebrate Talbot County’s rich agricultural heritage.”
“I worked with a committee to assist with the collection. My main goal was to select pieces that represent agriculture in the region and can help educate people about agriculture,” said Shannon Dill, agriculture extension educator for University of Maryland Extension in Talbot County
And there was plenty of keenly rendered art work to view. Grain silos at night. Corn rows at sunrise. Work horses pulling at a steam and gas show. Everyone seemed to be enjoying seeing the artwork on the museum’s walls during the Artist Reception on July 21. A lot of the farmers who attended had their farms memorialized in paint.
“There is usually an inclination for there to be broken tractors and torn down barns. We wanted to pick paintings that show agriculture as a viable thing happening now — neat and orderly and working,” said Dill.
The Tidewater Farm Club and the Talbot County Farm Bureau joined forces to sponsor an annual $1,500 “Life on the Farm” award for the best agriculturally themed painting, as well as a farm-to-table dinner for artists and local farm families. The partnership has yielded dozens of rich, colorful paintings that depict some of the region’s most picturesque and productive farms and scenes. This caught the attention of Wiltse and Davenport, and they decided to chip in as well.
The art museum exhibit coincides with Plein Air Easton events held earlier this month across Talbot County.
