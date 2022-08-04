Music is a Rainbow Piano Scene.png

This work is from Bryan Collier’s book Music is a Rainbow (2022) part of the Academy Art Museum exhibition, Dream Walking, which features the stunning original artworks that illustrate Bryan Collier’s children’s books, on display at the museum in Easton through Sept. 4, 2022.

 CONTRIBUTED IMAGE

EASTON — The Academy Art Museum’s current exhibition, Dream Walking, features the stunning original artworks that illustrate Bryan Collier’s children’s books and will be on display at the museum in Easton through Sept. 4, 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.