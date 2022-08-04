EASTON — The Academy Art Museum’s current exhibition, Dream Walking, features the stunning original artworks that illustrate Bryan Collier’s children’s books and will be on display at the museum in Easton through Sept. 4, 2022.
The exhibition includes works from his books, By and By, about gospel composer Charles Albert Tindley who wrote “We Shall Overcome,” the eponymous gospel anthem and Civil Rights protest song; I, Too, Am America, illustrating the Langston Hughes poem I, Too about formerly enslaved men who worked as porters on trains that primarily served wealthy white people; plus his latest book, Music is a Rainbow, inspired by the childhoods of Maya Angelou and Quincy Jones. Together, these works showcase Collier’s unique watercolor and collage style that brings historical African American figures to life.
Collier, born in Pocomoke, has written 43 picture books and is a Caldecott Honor recipient and a nine-time Coretta Scott King Award winner. He graduated with honors from Pratt Institute with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. His work has been exhibited at the Brandywine River Museum of Art, High Museum of Art, New York Historical Society, and The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, among others. Collier’s beautiful pictures and the inspiring stories they tell resonate with readers across time.
The following are excerpts from a recent interview with Bryan Collier.
Q: Where does the title of this exhibition come from?
A: At home and school, I was encouraged to read. I remember the first books with pictures that I read by myself were The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats and Harold and the Purple Crayon by Crockett Johnson. I liked the stories, but I really liked the pictures." The title of the show refers to an epiphany I had about the meaning of The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats, the first popular children's book to depict a Black child as the lead character. It was one of my favorite books as a kid, but initially, I interpreted the story literally, as a celebration of a boy who looked like me enjoying the magic of snow. Only as an adult did I see that the boy was not merely making shapes and tracks in the snow; he was making art.
Q: How did you get interested in children’s books?
A: I really connected my art with children at the Harlem Horizon Studio and Harlem Hospital Center where I volunteered while attending Pratt Institute in New York City. The program provides working space and materials for self-taught artists in the community. I went on to become the Program Director there, a position I held for 12 years. I had an instant connection where kids were creating art to tell their stories when the verbal part fell flat for them. I made the connection by watching them create. It made sense to me. As a result of that experience, I feel a deep sense of responsibility to be a positive role model for kids. (Collier’s first book to be published was Uptown about his Harlem experience.) Today I still work with the program in Harlem as a volunteer.
Q: Why are you drawn to watercolor and collage?
A: When I was around 15 years old, the only art supplies I could afford were watercolors. The collage part comes from my grandmother who made quilts. I tried to mimic her quilts in my collage. I think that collage offers that ‘pop’ and ‘surprise’ in art. Collage is more than just an art style, it is all about bringing different elements together. It’s also very intuitive for me. Once you form a sensibility about connection, and how different elements relate to each other, you deepen your understanding of yourself and others.
Q: How did you select books for the exhibition at the Academy Art Museum?
A: We selected works from books that were Maryland-inspired. In particular, the show includes my book, By and By, about Charles Albert Tindley, an American Methodist minister and gospel music composer who was born in Berlin, Maryland – near my home in Pocomoke, Maryland. His composition "I'll Overcome Someday" is credited as the basis for the U.S. Civil Rights anthem "We Shall Overcome."
Q: How do you select themes for your books?
A: I like to illustrate other authors’ works, especially poetry. I like the musicality of it and like to mimic the rhythm of the text to create the art. This is the theme of my book, I, Too, Am America, based on the poem by Langston Hughes which explores Harlem and carries the promise of equality. I gather my inspiration from the moral compass from within. I also have a curiosity about what I thought I knew and want to see up close. I want to offer a different perspective of what the story is about, especially stories of people who may be overlooked in the narrative. In my books, Dave the Potter: Artist, Poet, Slave and Lift Your Light a Little Higher: The Story of Stephen Bishop: Slave-Explorer, I tell the stories of African American men who made significant contributions to society through their work.
The exhibition is presented in collaboration with the Chesapeake Children’s Book Festival and the Talbot County Free Public Library and is partially supported by the Talbot County Arts Council and the Towns of Easton, Oxford, and St. Michaels. For further information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call 410-822-2787.
