EASTON — Chesapeake Film Festival and Academy Art Museum have joined forces to bring the community a thrilling collaboration at this year’s CFF. Marking the 16th year of this beloved regional film festival, CFF will offer free and VIP special events at AAM in Easton from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.
Festival director Cid Collins Walker expressed excitement about this partnership, stating, “The CFF is overjoyed to be collaborating once again with the prestigious Academy Art Museum and their staff on an event that we expect will be well-attended and well-received by the community.”
Don’t miss the free preview event at at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at AAM. Join them for a screening of the film “With Peter Bradley,” featuring intimate conversations with the renowned 80-year-old abstract painter, Peter Bradley. Director Alex Rappoport takes you on a journey through Bradley’s artistic development, fame and unique approach to creating artwork.
The evening will include a guest speaker, AAM Director Sarah Jesse, and a Zoom chat with director Alex Rappoport, moderated by CFF board member Kimberly Skyrme. Limited space is available for this free event so sign up to reserve your seat here: https://academyartmuseum.org/film-with-peter-bradley/.
Then experience the grandeur of the VIP Opening Night Reception at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at AAM. As part of the celebration, indulge in freshly-shucked oysters while watching the world premiere of “A Passion for Oysters,” a captivating documentary that explores the enduring legacy of oysters in the Chesapeake Bay. Renowned local contributors Tom Horton, Dave Harp, Sandy Cannon-Brown, and Richard Tilghman generously provide the shucked oysters. Celebrity chef Jordan Lloyd of Hambleton House will cater the event.
Access to this exclusive experience is available for $125 per ticket, covering the VIP reception and all films and events during the Live Festival. Tickets can be purchased online at chesapeakefilmfestival.com starting Sept. 1.
Take part in the 2023 Chesapeake Film Festival, which has transformed downtown Easton into a film lover’s mecca for over 16 years. The Live Festival kicks off on Sept. 30 at the historic Avalon Theatre, followed by a second day at the Ebeneezer Theatre on Oct. 1. The festival will also feature a 7-day Virtual Festival from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, showcasing over 50 outstanding documentaries, narrative films, animations, and engaging conversations with filmmakers.
The Live Festival starts with the Maryland Premiere of “Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection,” a captivating documentary about the singer’s life and musical legacy. Don’t miss the chance to engage with the film team, including executive producer Andy Streitfeld and associate producer Jon Gann, who will be present for audience questions. The opening day includes blocks of documentary and narrative shorts, as well as the World Premiere of “ICEMAN: Book One,” directed by Harold Jackson, an award-winning director and CFF board member.
For more information on CFF’s film lineup and events, and to purchase tickets, visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com. Tickets to attend the festival go on sale at on Sept. 1 and can also be purchased at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.