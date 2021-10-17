St. Michaels Community Center’s Jeannie Butler, left, with SMCC volunteer Johanna Saucier help serve a nutritious lunch as part of SMCC’s outreach. The St. Michaels Community Center’s adult programs have returned to include bingo, brain games, arts, and crafts and take place each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with fellowship and a hot lunch provided. Drop-in participants are welcome, with a $5 suggested donation and the schedule posted at stmichaelscc.org.
ST. MICHAELS — The St. Michaels Community Center is providing lunch and a series of programs for adults each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Walk-in participants are welcome, with a $5 suggested donation to contribute to the cost of the lunch and activities.
Adult participants are invited to come alone or bring a friend to enjoy a hot lunch and participate in programs that include bingo, arts, crafts, and brain games, with the schedule posted on the community center’s website.
“St. Michaels is such a vibrant place for locals and guests alike,” said SMCC Executive Director Patrick Rofe. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to resume many of our normal programs beyond the food distribution services we provide.”
The St. Michaels Community Center recently resumed its children and adult programs after the COVID-19 pandemic surge. The nonprofit continues to provide groceries and meals to those in need during select hours on Mondays and Fridays as the County-designated Bay Hundred food distribution hub.
The nonprofit St. Michaels Community Center provides activities and services contributing to the physical, emotional, and social well-being of the community. SMCC is dedicated to filling the unmet needs of the Bay Hundred and St. Michaels communities by providing supervised programs for the enrichment of children and teens; activities and services for adults and senior citizens; and affordable recreational, social, and educational activities to the entire community.
Donations to SMCC and proceeds from its Treasure Cove Thrift Shop, located on Railroad Avenue in St. Michaels, help the nonprofit provide year-round programs, services and community events for people from throughout the Bay Hundred area. More information is at stmichaelscc.org.
