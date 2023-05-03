RIDGELY — Human beings gathered at Atkins Arboretum on Saturday, April 22, to enjoy nature, art and each others’ company in observance of birthday.
Adkins Arboretum celebrates Earth Day
- By MIKE DETMER mdetmer@chespub.com
RIDGELY — Human beings gathered at Atkins Arboretum on Saturday, April 22, to enjoy nature, art and each others’ company in observance of birthday.
The Arboretum near Denton hosted an event that included live music and other performances, art opportunities, kids activities, food and drink, vendors and more. The mellifluous sounds of bluegrass and folk music floated out over the sun-soaked meadow immediately behind the main arboretum building as Plein Air artists worked on the the periphery of the broad.
Donna Finley, a member of Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake, worked on her picture she tentatively titled “The Beehouse.”
Potter and artist Mike Pugh worked with participants sculpting rectangles of red clay, carving juxtaposed diagonal lines to simulate the geometric exterior of a pine cone.
Pugh first dabbled in pottery from 7th grade to college, returning to it 15 years ago as a retired educator.
He said he appreciated the mindfulness of pottery, the steady tactile nature of the craft.
Pugh said the red clay medium was also special to him, as the red is a result of oxidized iron, and the iron is a result of an explosion of stars. That “stardust” is in our veins, he said, as the iron in our blood is what makes it red.
Throughout the day, and throughout the arboretum, people enjoyed the day in their own way.
One performer smiled broadly as she masterfully and mesmerizingly spun hula hoops to upbeat music tracks.
Another guest, an elementary school-aged boy peeks out of the upstairs window of the “Gnome Sweet Home” kids playhouse.
One toddler fed her mom some french fries as the band played, some band members reaching out to stabilize their canopy during a particularly strident gusts.
The ambience of the arboretum and the beautifully sunny — albeit windy — weather lent itself perfectly to the goal of day: to connect with the earth and to celebrate that connection.
