Mt. Cuba Center

Surrounded by exotic-looking plants and trees that brush the skyline, Mt. Cuba’s Ponds provide shelter and sustenance for carnivorous plants, native orchids and water-thriving wildlife.

 Photo courtesy of Mt. Cuba Center

RIDGELY — With origins stretching back more than 80 years, Mt. Cuba Center in Hockessin, Del., has been a home for conservation and preservation since the 1930s. Transformed from farmland to a lush botanical garden featuring more than 1,000 species of native plants, Mt. Cuba inspires an appreciation for the value of these plants and a commitment to protect the habitats that sustain them.

