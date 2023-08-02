Adkins Arboretum receives AAD grant for shade structure

Adkins Arboretum received funding from the American Academy of Dermatologists to install a permanent shade sail on its multi-use Visitor’s Center patio. Shore Industries of Preston designed, manufactured and installed the structure.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RIDGELY — Adkins Arboretum has been awarded a Shade Structure Grant from the American Academy of Dermatology. The grant enabled construction of a permanent shade sail over the Arboretum’s multi-use Visitor's Center patio that will protect more than 2,300 children and 30,000 visitors annually from harmful ultraviolet exposure, even during the sunniest summer months.

  

