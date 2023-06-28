Adkins receives APGA award

Adkins Arboretum Executive Director Ginna Tiernan, center, accepts the American Public Gardens Association Program Excellence Award from Awards Committee co-chair Tracy Qiu, left, and APGA CEO Michelle Provaznik at the APGA annual conference held earlier this month in Fort Worth, Texas.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RIDGELY — Adkins Arboretum’s “Rooted Wisdom: Nature’s Role in the Underground Railroad,” an interpretive storytelling program that explores how self-liberators used knowledge of the natural landscape to forge a path to freedom, received the coveted Program Excellence Award at the American Public Gardens Association 2023 Conference held June 5-8 in Fort Worth, Texas.

  

