Celebrate Fairyfest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Adkins Arboretum. Admission to Fairyfest is $10 per person for ages 3 and up and free for children ages 2 and under. Advance registration is required at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
Be on the look out for fairies at Adkins Arboretum as Fairyfest returns Saturday.
Visitors are welcome to hug the trees during Fairyfest at Adkins Arboretum.
RIDGELY — Bring your wands, wings and fantastical costumes for a day of magic at Adkins Arboretum! Celebrating fancy, fantasy and fun in the forest, Fairyfest returns to the Arboretum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Fairyfest revelers can follow a trail of fairy houses along enchanted forest paths, climb aboard a Neverland pirate ship and kick up their fairy feet in a meadow maypole dance. Elven archery, a labyrinth, fortune telling and magic games are all part of the fun, and natural materials will be on hand for a spellbinding take-home craft. Don’t forget your camera for photos with the Fairy Queen!
The beloved event also includes live entertainment by the Allegra Women’s Choir, Ampersand, Mid Shore Dance and the Summati Dance Troupe. Unicorn rides with Snapdragon Stables, delicious offerings from Blue Monkey Tacos and Yo Java Bowl food trucks and cupcakes by Craft Bakery & Cafe will be available for sale.
Admission to Fairyfest is $10 per person for ages 3 and up and free for children ages 2 and under. Attendance is limited to 400, and advance registration is required at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0. Early registration is highly recommended.
Fairyfest is generously sponsored in part by Garden Treasures and Mason Farms. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.
