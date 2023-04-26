Houghton MAEOE Award

Adkins Arboretum Assistant Director Jenny Houghton, center, receives the Robert Finton Outdoor Educator of the Year Award at the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education Annual Conference. With her are MAEOE Board Member Gina Felter, left, and Advisory Council Member Melissa Boyle Acuti.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RIDGELY — Adkins Arboretum Assistant Director Jenny Houghton was honored with the Robert Finton Outdoor Educator of the Year Award at the Maryland Association for Environmental & Outdoor Education Annual Conference in Ocean City.

