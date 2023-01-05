Adkins Arboretum

“Autumn Pond,” an oil painting by John Eiseman of Hebron, received the First Place Leon Andrus Award in Adkins Arboretum’s 2022 Juried Art Show, Discovering the Native Landscapes of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Submissions for the 2023 show will be accepted through Jan. 19.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

RIDGELY — Adkins Arboretum in Ridgely is seeking submissions for its annual Juried Art Show, to exhibit in March and April 2023. The theme of the show, "Discovering the Native Landscapes of Maryland’s Eastern Shore," celebrates the Arboretum’s mission of conservation. The Leon Andrus Awards, named in honor of the Arboretum’s first benefactor, will be given for first and second places.

