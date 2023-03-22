Adkins podcast explores nature, Underground Railroad

Filmmaker Mecca Lewis and historian Anthony Cohen record the recent Rooted Wisdom Audio Essay at Adkins Arboretum. Available at rootedwisdom.org, the audio essay explores the Underground Railroad, the unending process of pursuing and interpreting history and how a cultural knowledge of nature played a key role in the planning and process of self-liberation.

 © Schoolhouse Farmhouse Studio

RIDGELY — Adkins Arboretum is pleased to announce the release of the Rooted Wisdom Audio Essay, the latest addition to the Rooted Wisdom initiative. Recorded at the Arboretum and featuring filmmaker Mecca Lewis and historian Anthony Cohen, the production explores the Underground Railroad and reveals how sometimes what’s before us is the past.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.