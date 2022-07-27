Adkins Arboretum will offer science-based programs for homeschool students this fall. Eight-week sessions will include Animals of the Arboretum for students ages 6–8 and Wild Connections for students ages 9–12.
RIDGELY — Adkins Arboretum will offer a series of science-based programs for homeschool families this fall. Programs include:
Animals of the Arboretum: Budding scientists will explore the Arboretum’s wetland, forest, stream and meadow habitats to study the native animals of Maryland. From squirrels to skinks, foxes to finches, this program will use a hands-on approach to develop key scientific skills, including observation, experimentation and documentation. This program is for students ages 6–8.
Wild Connections: Homeschoolers will explore the complex interrelationships between wild animals, the plants they depend on for food and shelter, and humans. Each week will spotlight a unique environmental connection, from the relationship between acorn yields, white-footed mice and Lyme disease to how frogs are affected by acid rain. This program is for students ages 9–12.
Both programs run in an eight-week series and will be held Tuesdays, Sept 20 to Nov. 8, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The fee is $110 for Arboretum members and $135 for non-members. A $10 sibling discount is available. Classes are largely held outdoors; students should dress for the weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.