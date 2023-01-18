RIDGELY — Adkins Arboretum hosted an artist reception Saturday that attracted around 80 people to its gallery to look at, and in some cases purchase, 21 different plant renderings.
On view through Feb. 24, “Land as Teacher, Healer, Sustainer” isn’t just botanical art. Each plant grows in the forests and meadows around both Adkins and Washington College and are considered indigenous to the Choptank people, who were here before the settlers. These are old plants that bees love and which can be used for both sustenance and healing.
The names of the plants read like poetry: Sumac, Black Locust, Evening Primrose, Spicebush, Milkweed, Groundnut, Sassafras, Persimmon, Yarrow and Witch Hazel. The artists chose lots of different ways of rendering these, using tools like graphite, water color, colored pencil and pastel. Many of the pieces were for sale. Prices ranged from $25 to $600. Some were not for sale at all.
Created by 11 members of the Botanical Art League of the Eastern Shore, this show was inspired by the Indigenous Peoples’ Perspective Project, a collaboration between Adkins Arboretum and the Washington College Food Initiative. Focusing on 21 native plants used for food, crafts and medicine by the indigenous peoples of the Chesapeake region, the project aims at honoring their traditions and teaching about how their lives were intricately tied to the land and the plants that grow there.
A circle of guests formed around Anna Harding, who made several of the works in the Botanical Art League of the Eastern Shore show.
“In the plant kingdom, everything is connected. The evidence is there if you look at insects and bees. They are struggling and need biodiversity and the continuation of the forest and the hedgerows between fields. Nothing here is optional. It was written into the code of the web many thousands of years before we disrupted. Bugs and birds rely on a vast diversity of the plant kingdom in order to procreate, to thrive and to feed. This is an indigenous people’s perspective project,” Harding said.
This was a group process with leadership from both Adkins Arboretum and Washington College. Harding, who teaches art, urged some of her students to try their hands at botanical art, which is very different than Plein Air.
“Plein Air is the bird’s eye view, and botanical art is much more the bug’s point of view. Botanical art is very specific. It is actually scientific. Each artist chose a particular gesture for the plant. They are focusing on the fruit, the roots, or the leaves or the bark,” Harding said.
By freezing the specimen and its phases, one can really zoom in and look at it.
The artist statement said, “Through the Indigenous People’s Perspective Project, the arboretum and the Washington College Food Initiative strive to honor the wisdom of native peoples and their unique relationship with nature by sharing their ecological perspectives, history and traditions. Ultimately the project seeks to inspire a collective responsibility to shape our future by caring for the land that supports us.”
Robin Herman is master gardener at University of Maryland and drew a red oak and a white oak. She sold her red oak.
“Native plants are important. If we do not have native plants, we do not have food. Every third bite that you eat comes from a plant that has been pollinated by insects. We do not have enough native insects to supply our food source. Native bees supply your tomatoes, your blueberries, all your apples, your pears are all pollinated by indigenous native bees and insects,” Herman said.
Harding began giving her talk in gallery. One of her first points was that the show was geared to help see these plants as part of regional food security web and not just fodder for extraction, like lumber. Many of these plants can be found at the health food store, in a tincture, or a Bach Flower Remedy, or an herbal supplement. Think of witch hazel and how people use that, but don’t go out and chew these in nature, she warned. You can eat paw paw, custard apples, walnuts, hickory nuts, and spice bush berries. Wait until spring, she recommended.
Many of the drawings time traveled to different seasons and revealed how the plant changes over a year. They also give the show a scientific feel. Four or five artists interpreted the persimmon in very different ways.
“We really enjoyed creating this florilegium, which is a body of work about a certain amount of plants in a particular area or over a period of time. It took a good year to put these together,” said Ginna Tiernan executive director of Adkins Arboretum. She was pleased with the turnout and the high quality of the art.
“The arts program at Adkins is important to us to engage people with all kinds of interests. We want to meet people with where they are at, which could be music, could be nature, could be art. Art is just an integral piece of our programming here at the arboretum. We have been lucky to have Howard and Mary McCoy lead and curate our arts program. Today’s reception shows how much interest there is in botanical art. Lee D’Zmura, Kelly Sverduk and Anna Harding have really brought the botanical arts program to what it is today,” Tiernan said.
Look for different shows every two months at www.adkinsarboretum.org.
