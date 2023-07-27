Advance directives campaign reaches first year goal

UM Shore Regional Health Population Health team members Terry Satchell, left, and Kathy Sellers, right, congratulated Easton resident Richard “Brooke” Lynch, center, on being the 1,000th person to submit an Advance Directive for inclusion in his electronic medical record at UM SRH since July 2022.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Population Health team at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health launched a campaign in July 2022 to encourage people of all ages to complete an advance directive and share it with the health care system to be scanned into their personal electronic medical record.

  

