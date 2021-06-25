Dear Harriette: I’m not the best at expressing my emotions verbally, and my boyfriend is someone who needs a lot of affirmation. I think I was raised to suppress a lot of my feelings. Certain displays of affection make me cringe. I am not someone who requires a lot of affirmation to feel loved. I show affection through acts of service and quality time, not through words. Every argument we’ve gotten into so far has been because I wasn’t the best at saying exactly how I feel. How can I get better at expressing love verbally? — Quiet Girlfriend
Dear Quiet Girlfriend: Start by telling your boyfriend how you naturally communicate. Point out that you prefer to show rather than tell your feelings. Let your boyfriend know that the way you demonstrate your interest and affection is through actions rather than words. Note things that you have done that illustrate this so that he has concrete examples of your interest in him.
Offer to be more verbal since he seems to need that, but don’t promise something that will be hard for you to deliver. The two of you have to come to an understanding of each other and what makes each of you tick. You can strive to say out loud how you feel about him more often. In turn, he needs to be more observant of your actions and notice when you do things that show how much you care.
