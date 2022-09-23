DEAR HARRIETTE: I’ve been keeping up with a high-profile celebrity trial that deals with domestic violence between a man and a woman. My boyfriend and I were discussing the trial the other day over the phone. He was adamant about defending the male celebrity, even though he had been physically violent toward the female celebrity. He made a comment about how the woman “probably deserved it.” I was shocked and appalled that he would say something like that. After hearing my reaction, my boyfriend insisted that he would never hit a woman himself. I am not sure how safe I feel around him anymore. If he would condone that type of behavior from a man he doesn’t even know, does it mean that he could potentially become violent with me? — Feeling Unsafe

