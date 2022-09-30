DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend of three years proposed to me at my graduation party. It was a complete surprise. While I’m thrilled that we’re now engaged, I’m a little upset that he proposed during a day that was special to me for my own reasons. I wish he had planned something completely separate that would not have taken away from my moment at all. The day went from being all about me and my hard work to being about us as a couple. It pretty much turned into our engagement party.

