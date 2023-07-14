DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel as if people contact me only because they want something and not because they want to check in on me. I am a person who is well-connected and in the know about opportunities that are available. I am going into my senior year of college right now, and everyone around me is trying to develop their careers. People have seen how I was able to secure an internship before I even started my junior year, which led to a full-time offer. This has caused a large influx of people asking me how I did it and if I can help them get connected. I want to help others succeed, but it’s hard when they just want me to do things for them — they never actually want to speak to me about much beyond career development. How do I create a relationship where people aren’t just using me while still managing to help people out? — Stop Using Me
DEAR STOP USING ME: Why not flip the script here? Get creative and set up a consulting company. Offer to help people strategize their next moves for finding internships and otherwise setting themselves up for the future — for a fee. Be clear about what you can offer; namely, you cannot guarantee anything, but you will share ideas and make recommendations. Sometimes just talking to someone can spark an idea in a person, as you have seen. Offer to be that person. That way, you will not be used by others for your knowledge; you will be compensated. This will weed out plenty of people who were freeloaders. It can also create space for you to see who you want to get to know better as a friend and who is genuinely interested in you for you rather than for your connections.
Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
