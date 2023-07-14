DEAR HARRIETTE: I feel as if people contact me only because they want something and not because they want to check in on me. I am a person who is well-connected and in the know about opportunities that are available. I am going into my senior year of college right now, and everyone around me is trying to develop their careers. People have seen how I was able to secure an internship before I even started my junior year, which led to a full-time offer. This has caused a large influx of people asking me how I did it and if I can help them get connected. I want to help others succeed, but it’s hard when they just want me to do things for them — they never actually want to speak to me about much beyond career development. How do I create a relationship where people aren’t just using me while still managing to help people out? — Stop Using Me

  

©2023 HARRIETTE COLE DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS

Tags

Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.