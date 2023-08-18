DEAR HARRIETTE: I am a 40-year-old single mother of twin 10-year-old daughters. I have been dating a guy for a year. I really like him and even think he could be the one. My daughters, however, have been nothing but nasty to him, regardless of how well he has treated them. He has brought them gifts and taken them to do fun activities, but they still aren’t impressed. I know it’s because they feel as if I am replacing their dad, who unfortunately died when they were 6. I loved him very much, but I am ready to find another partner. I feel distraught about how to proceed in this relationship because I don’t want to make everyone who’s involved have a miserable life if we marry. I have tried breaking through to them about my boyfriend and telling them that he’s not here to replace their dad, but they just don’t listen. I am thinking of breaking up with him even though I really like him. What are your opinions on my situation? — Making Peace

  

