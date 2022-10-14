DEAR HARRIETTE: A woman I worked with for many years is retiring, and our company plans to honor her with a farewell dinner. It is a company tradition — not a requirement — that each department head will give a speech about the retiree at the dinner. My boss asked that I say a few words, as I’ve spoken at many of our farewell dinners in the past. However, the truth is that I do not particularly like this woman, and I’m almost 100% sure that she doesn’t like me. She was never kind to me. We are cordial for the most part, but there have been many occasions over the years when we were less than that. I do not think it would be a good idea to decline when I’ve spoken at almost every other farewell dinner, but I simply don’t have anything nice to say. Should I decline, or should I fake it and do it anyway? — Nothing Nice To Say

