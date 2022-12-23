DEAR HARRIETTE: I have lots of vacation time left that I cannot roll over. I only realized it the other day, and it’s already almost the end of the year. I asked my boss if I can take time off right now, and she said it’s the worst possible time because other people are already out of the office. Should I try to get her to roll over the time to early next year anyway? It’s not fair that I lose my time. I wasn’t negligent; we have been working double time recently because the workload has increased dramatically. I suppose it is my fault, but I’m not getting a raise this year. I want to at least get the time that I deserve. — Time Off

©2022 HARRIETTE COLE DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.