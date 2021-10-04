Recently, I got a message from Natalie, who explained that as part of a financial preparedness event, she will have 10 minutes to speak about financial freedom. Her question to me was, “What would you talk about if you only had 10 minutes?”
Only 10 minutes? I find it difficult to introduce myself in that little time, but I’m up to the challenge. So fasten your seatbelts. Ready ... set ... go!
SAVE
Do not confuse saving money with spending less, as in, “I save money when I buy things on sale.” You are not saving at all; you are spending less. Saving money means that you actually put money into a safe place for some future time. Do that. Starting right now and forevermore, make it a rule that you will put some amount of your paycheck into a savings account before you spend any of it. Make it automatic, and you won’t miss what you don’t see. Goal: 10% of all you receive straight into savings.
GIVE
Give away the same amount as you save. Just give it away, no strings attached, as an act of gratitude for what you have. Goal: Give back 10%.
LIVE
Rein in your lifestyle so that it fits into 80% of your net income. Reduce your spending in every area of your life by a small amount and you will be able to achieve this, probably sooner than you ever dreamed.
CREDIT
You need only one credit card. Put the others away so you cannot use them. If you have a balance on the one card you will keep, do not carry it with you. You’ve given up that privilege until you are able to pay it down to $0 every month.
DEBT
The only debt that is safe for you to carry is secured debt (mortgage, car or anything with collateral). All others are dangerous to your wealth. Make a plan to pay all of your credit card debts quickly. See this as critical to your financial health.
PLAN
Society wants you to believe that living spontaneously brings freedom. Just the opposite is true. You need a budget (which is just a way that you “pre-spend” your paycheck on paper) so that you know ahead of time where the money will go. Write it down and then stick to it.
Mary invites you to visit her at EverydayCheapskate.com, where this column is archived complete with links and resources for all recommended products and services. Mary invites questions and comments at https://www.everydaycheapskate.com/contact/, “Ask Mary.” Tips can be submitted at tips.everydaycheapskate.com/. This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually. Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book “Debt-Proof Living.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.