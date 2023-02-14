Long ago in my stupid days, I went nuts with credit cards. I ran up a six-figure debt over a 12-year period. I did pay all of it back plus interest and fees, and it was anything but easy. I’m still shocked and embarrassed I let it happen.The funny thing is I didn’t make any really huge purchases. I didn’t max out a $10,000 credit limit with a single purchase or anything that extravagant. It was just a constant accumulation of smaller purchases exposed to double-digit interest rates and sloppy money management. The truth is I five- and ten-dollared myself and my family into a kind of financial death.In love, it’s the little things that add up, too. But in a good way. Sure, the big efforts are appreciated, but quite frankly, it’s the little day-to-day things we do that make a difference.I’m not going to discourage you from buying your beloved flowers or making his favorite meal and serving it by candlelight in the bedroom. Not me! But I do have a few suggestions for things you can do that will score big in the “Little Things Do Count” department.No. 1: Get the kids dressed so your spouse can spend an hour in the bathroom by herself. Tell her at least a little bit ahead of time so she can enjoy the anticipation as well.

