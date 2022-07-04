Comparing prices on toilet paper is confusing because no two rolls or packages are alike. There are no set standards for toilet paper (and I’m not suggesting there should be). We can’t compare roll-for-roll because roll sizes vary from one manufacturer to another.
There is no set size for a sheet of toilet paper! To make things even more confusing, some rolls are 2-ply (layers), some are super ultra plush with 3-ply, and others are skimpy 1- or single-ply.
UNIT PRICING
Price-per-square-foot for thick (3-ply), regular (2-ply) or thin (1-ply) is the most reliable method for comparing toilet paper prices. Most manufacturers these days reveal both of these measurements on the product label. You may have to search for it, but somewhere you should be able to find this.
DO THE MATH
So you thought all those math classes you took in school were for naught? Finally, they’re about to pay off. The goal is to discover the price per square foot (denoted as “sq ft” or “ft2”) of the products you are comparing. Do this by dividing the price of the product by the total number of square feet.
If the product label reveals the number of square feet contained therein, you’re in luck.
If the label shows how many square inches of product are contained in the package, divide that number by 144 to get to the number of square feet. Now divide that number of square feet into the price.
If the store’s shelf label reveals the price per 100 sq. ft., divide that price by 100 to get the price of one square foot.
Mary invites you to visit her at EverydayCheapskate.com, where this column is archived complete with links and resources for all recommended products and services.Mary invites questions and comments at https://www.everydaycheapskate.com/contact/, “Ask Mary.”This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually. Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book “Debt-Proof Living.”
