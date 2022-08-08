Budgets are like training wheels: They help you get moving and offer you confidence as you learn how to balance.
Search “how to budget” and you’ll get a list of options a mile long. While there are many ways to budget, none is perfect. A budget is a tool you develop to fit your lifestyle. There is no single, guaranteed budget method, form or spreadsheet.
Even a template or financial software that fits your temperament and lifestyle is not guaranteed to change your life any more than a power tool sitting on the garage shelf will not put together that new wall unit for you while you kick back and play on your phone. You have to do the work.
STEP NO. 1: CREATE CATEGORIES
Start with the obvious ones like housing, food and gasoline. Expand your categories to reflect your life.
STEP NO. 2: GIVE EVERY DOLLAR A JOB TO DO
Look at your paycheck or another source of income. Your job is to manage that money — every single dollar. You do that by giving every dollar a job to do. You do that by spending your entire paycheck on paper before really spending any of it. Think of yourself as the boss, and those dollars are your employees. A good manager knows where the money is supposed to go and then follows through to ensure every dollar went where it was supposed to. That’s a budget.
STEP NO. 3: EVERY MONTH STARTS OVER AT $0
Call it a zero-balance budget. It means that since every dollar has a job to do, at the end of the month, every dollar should have done its job and been spent, saved or otherwise set aside by moving it out of the checking account. Theoretically, that brings your household bank account to $0. And if, for some reason, you didn’t budget exactly right, and the account has some money left in it, decide ahead of time where to move it so that the balance does return to $0.
