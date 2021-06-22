Let me tell you about my mission to discover the Best Inexpensive bed sheets. It went on for many months. It cost a fortune because as you know when I test products for you I purchase them myself. I do not want to be beholden in any way to a manufacturer, distributor, or company when it comes to determining what I believe is the Best Inexpensive option.
Long story short, I have found these amazing sheets at a fair price from JCPenney, available both online and in selected JCP stores.
Liz Claiborne 600tc 100% Cotton Sateen Sheet Set is my pick for the Best Inexpensive bed sheets, based on quality, fit, hand (the way the fabric feels to touch), ease of laundering, durability, and of course, price.
These sheets have a velvety, soft hand, which helps to make them wrinkle-resistant. The fitted sheet has elastic all the way around to create a tight fit on mattresses of multiple depths up to 18 inches.
These sheets are smooth, luxurious; not noisy, rough, or any other negative thing on my list of cannot-tolerates. They are well-sized, launder beautifully in hot water and come out of the dryer nearly wrinkle-free. I usually touch them up with the iron, but honestly, I may stop doing that. These are the quality and texture of bed sheets I remember from my childhood.
The current price for Liz Claiborne 600tc 100% Cotton Sateen Sheet Set ranges from $87.99 to $119.99, depending on size. One set in size Cal. King is $199., currently On Sale for $109.99 But wait. The JCPenny site regularly offers discount coupons. I watch this like a hawk and there’s almost always a coupon)With my online order, I didn’t have to search or inquire. I put one set of Cal King in my cart, clicked through to check out, and immediately, the best coupon and discount were automatically applied and the price dropped to $87.99!
These sheets are a great value and do not violate anything on my picky list, exceeding my expectations. Absolutely fantastic!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.