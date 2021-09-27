If your refrigerator is at all like mine, it harbors an odd assortment of leftovers and “almost gones.” After all, it’s hard to throw out what appears to be perfectly good food, but what can you do with a little of this and not very much of that? Here are some suggestions that may get your creative juices flowing to come up with your own ideas for what’s lurking in your refrigerator.
APPLESAUCE
That last bit of applesauce in the jar will make a wonderful coleslaw dressing. Make sure you have about 1/2 cup applesauce left in the jar and then add about 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, 1/3 teaspoon celery salt, 1 teaspoon prepared mustard, 1 teaspoon sugar and 2 tablespoons water. Apply the lid and shake well. To use: Toss with about 4 cups shredded cabbage or packaged coleslaw mix. Refrigerate overnight to allow flavors to meld. Yield: 8 servings.
MASHED POTATOES
Leftover mashed potatoes make a great topper for almost any casserole, such as Shepherd’s Pie, for example. Preheat the oven to 400 F. In a skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and saute 1 pound ground or shredded turkey (you can also use chicken, beef or other meat), 1/4 cup minced celery and 1/2 cup chopped onion until brown. Add 3/4 cup beef or chicken broth, 1 tablespoon ketchup, 1/4 teaspoon dry mustard, and 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce. Cook for 5 minutes. Mix in frozen or drained canned green peas. Pour mixture into an 8x8 square baking pan. Spread the leftover mashed potatoes over the top. Sprinkle with a little paprika for color (optional). Bake for 30 minutes. Yield: 6 servings.
