Look, I know that when it comes to spending money, we all have our comfort zones. Me? I’m a cash person. I prefer anonymity to convenience. Others are all credit all the time, opting for convenience, and earning rewards to boot. You might be devoted to your debit card, knowing you are not at risk of spending more than you have. I get it. Your debit card is dear to you, and you are not alone. Debit cards generate trillions in purchases every year. OK, back to Carol.

© 2022 CREATORS.COM

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.