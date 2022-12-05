In today’s offering of tips from your fellow readers, you’re going to get a bonus: a new vocabulary word. Read on.
My dream is to own a second home in Sweden, and to be able to purchase it without a long-term mortgage. I found a picture of the home I dream of and hung it where I will see it often during the day. This has “dreamwashed” my mind, so any time I am shopping and find a bargain on more clothes, shoes, appliances, etc., I am immediately aware of my dream. Nine times out of 10 I leave the bargain for some other shopper to discover. Not only has this added to my savings account, my home is getting less and less cluttered. I do have all the essentials anyway. — Allison, Denmark
I save the ends of my bread to use as hamburger buns. We never use a whole pack of buns before they go stale. Bread ends hold up better than inside pieces. The healthier the bread you buy, the healthier the bun. — Amy M., California
Instead of paying a lot for small labels designed to mark and organize packed boxes when moving from one home to another, I got a package of multicolored copy paper. I assigned a different color to each room in our new home. Then I made big colorful labels with my computer and printer. The labels were big enough to be easily seen, and all the boxes landed in their proper room on the other end of the move. I saved a lot of money, and our helpers commented on what a great idea it was and how this made the move go more smoothly because they knew exactly where each box belonged. —Brenda J., Michigan
Mary invites you to visit her at EverydayCheapskate.com,where this column is archived complete with links and resources for all recommended products and services. Mary invites questions and comments at https://www.everydaycheapskate.com/contact/, “Ask Mary.” This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually. Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book “Debt-Proof Living.”
