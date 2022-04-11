Avocados are fickle. Sometimes they seem to be ready for consumption but then hard as a rock when cut into. Other times avocados look like they’ll be rotten before you get them home. This unpredictability isn’t just expensive ($1.25 each for medium, $2.50 each for large at my local supermarket, as I write); it also contributes to wasted food.
There’s no magic gadget that will tell you when an avocado has ripened fully, but there are ways to help your avocados last longer so they’re ready for guacamole or toast toppings. Depending on several factors, including how ripe your avocado is and what you plan to use it for, there are different ways to store avocados.
Is It Ripe?
The avocado’s color is a great place to start. The darker the color, the riper the fruit. Unripe avocados will usually be bright green with smoother skin. If you’ll be using them right away, look for dark, bumpy skin that is changing to a purple hue.
How to Store a Whole Avocado
If you’ve bought an unripe avocado in the hope that you can perfectly time your avocado toast craving, the best thing to do is to keep the avocado whole and place it on a countertop, away from any other fruits and vegetables.
Avocados usually last on your kitchen counter for four to five days before they spoil. Avocados are tricky, so it’s important to check them daily. If your avocado is fresh ready to eat, you can put it in the fridge, where it will hold for several days. Put it in an airtight container or the produce drawer. If your avocado is in the produce drawer next to bananas or apples, the gas produced by these fruits will speed up its ripening process, so be sure to check it often.
How to Store Cut Avocado
If the avocado is not already diced or mashed, either cut it into cubes or mash it. Next, wrap it in plastic wrap, making sure that the wrap covers the avocado directly and there are no air bubbles. This will help keep oxygen out of your avocado and stop it from turning brown. You may also want to add a squeeze of fresh lemon or lime juice.
How to Freeze Avocado
To freeze an avocado, remove the pit and peel. After that, sprinkle some lemon or limes on the flesh and cover it tightly in plastic wrap. Store the avocado from spoiling too quickly in a sealed plastic bag or a vacuum seal.
Mary invites you to visit her at EverydayCheapskate.com, where this column is archived complete with links and resources for all recommended products and services. Mary invites questions and comments at https://www.everydaycheapskate.com/contact/, “Ask Mary.” This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually. Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book “Debt-Proof Living.”
