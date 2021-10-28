If you’ve ever suffered the heartbreak of stains or other kinds of annoying laundry issues, you’re going to love this! These laundry hacks will elevate you to laundry genius in no time.
DRIED-ON LATEX PAINT
Getting any kind of paint on clothes or other items you care about is awful. Even if latex paint is dried on for a long time — on laundry items, car upholstery or even carpet — here’s the way to remove it: Not paint thinner or mineral spirits. It must be lacquer thinner. (Find it in the paint aisle of your home improvement or craft store.)
Do this in a well-ventilated area: Using a clean white cloth (so you don’t transfer dye or color to make the problem even worse), saturate that paint stain with the lacquer thinner. Allow it to soften for a few minutes and then rub and scrub until it’s gone. Launder as usual, or in the case of carpet, rub and scrub then rinse well.
MAKEUP STAINS
Don’t you hate it when some of that makeup foundation lands on your pristine white top? Not to worry.
If it’s an oil-based foundation, get it with dishwashing liquid. Rub in a few drops, let it sit for at least an hour then launder as usual.
INK STAINS
I’m talking ballpoint pen ink and ever-permanent marker ink. Hit it with the cheapest hairspray you can get your hands on. Why? Because the cheap stuff is mostly acetone, which will take out ink stains. Or if you happen to have acetone on hand, of course, that will work just as well.
DO-NOT-DRY ALERT

If something must be line-dried, put it in a zippered bag before it goes in the hamper. That's a pretty clear alert and reminder that item can't go in the dryer or in some other way will need special treatment. These bags are fairly inexpensive and a great addition to your laundry room.
