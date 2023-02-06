If you were to take a peek inside my refrigerator, you’d have to stand on your head to read labels. Food seems to last longer when stored upside-down in a container with a tightly fitting lid. It’s something about the food sealing itself. All I know is it works. I can’t remember the last time I had to toss out sour cream, cottage cheese, etc. due to spoiling. Our first reader tip has the same idea but for different reasons. Genius!

© 2023 CREATORS.COM

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.