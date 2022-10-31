From time to time, this kind of question pops up in my inbox: How can I get started investing in stocks and mutual funds that are risk-free and have guaranteed high rates of return?
Of course, that makes me laugh, not only because there is no such thing as a risk-free investment — let alone one with a guaranteed high rate of return — but also because someone thinks I am an investment adviser. I am neither qualified nor licensed to advise anyone on traditional Wall Street, stock market-type investing. But that’s not to say I don’t have some advice for them.
My investment advice is unconventional, perhaps, but it makes so much sense I think you’re going to be amazed. When looking at investments, many people disregard one of the best and easiest places to invest their money — their own debt.
First, let’s agree that the reason anyone wants to invest is to increase their net worth by making their money grow. There are two ways to do that. No. 1: You can increase your assets. No. 2: You can decrease your liabilities.
If you have debt, your net worth will increase at the very same rate whether you increase your assets or decrease your liabilities. Here’s an example: Let’s say you receive a $1,000 bonus with which you buy shares in a mutual fund. At the moment of purchase, your net worth increases by $1,000. If, instead, you repay $1,000 of debt, your net worth still increases by $1,000.
If you have an extra dollar, you can invest it in your debt. In fact, you can invest any amount at any time in your debt, until you have no debt remaining to be invested in! That would not be true of investing in the traditional stock market. It’s not unusual for a mutual fund or brokerage firm to require an initial purchase or deposit to one’s brokerage account of $1,000 or more.
Mary invites you to visit her at EverydayCheapskate.com,where this column is archived complete with links and resources for all recommended products and services. Mary invites questions and comments at https://www.everydaycheapskate.com/contact/, “Ask Mary.” This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually. Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book “Debt-Proof Living.”
