If I were keeping track of the number of responses from my readers that are filled with praise and gratitude, there would be thousands of hash marks next to Tub and Shower Soap Scum Cleaner. And the word used most often to describe it? “Magical”!
But now and then, a response will report problems having to do with allergies and, well, that smell.
Dear Mary: I have been using your recipe for Tub and Shower Soap Scum Cleaner to clean the shower (acrylic) in our home since I saw it in the newspaper many months ago. It works as well as what I had been using, Tilex Daily Shower Cleaner, and the cost to produce is amazingly low.
Now the problem: My significant other will not use the bathroom for hours until the smell wears off. I suppose it’s the vinegar that causes tension in our household that I cannot afford. So, what can be added to the mixture to make it smell better and not make her gag? Any help would be appreciated on this issue. —Dick
Dear Dick:I can see the problem here! This Tub and Shower Soap Scum Cleaner is very powerful and super strong because it is highly concentrated. That contributes to its nearly magical properties.
For daily maintenance, make our Daily Shower Cleaner yourself. It’s far less potent while being very effective. Hint: 20 drops of an essential oil (lavender or lemon would be excellent choices) adds a pleasant fragrance.
DAILY SHOWER CLEANER
1/2 cup hydrogen peroxide
1/2 cup rubbing alcohol
1 teaspoon liquid dishwashing soap (like blue Dawn)
1 tablespoon dishwasher rinse aid (like Jet-Dry)
2 cups water
20 drops essential oil (optional)
Pour all of the ingredients into a 24-ounce spray bottle. Mix gently. Each day before you step out of the shower, spray the walls and then walk away.
Store your daily shower cleaner in a dark cupboard, as hydrogen peroxide breaks down quickly in the presence of light.
Mary invites you to visit her at EverydayCheapskate.com, where this column is archived complete with links and resources for all recommended products and services. Mary invites questions and comments at https://www.everydaycheapskate.com/contact/, "Ask Mary." This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually. Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book "Debt-Proof Living."
