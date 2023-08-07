During these lazy days of summer, I can imagine that Christmas is the farthest thing from your mind. How do you feel about getting started early with your Christmas planning? Some of us dig it big time, while others find even the thought of doing that somewhat disturbing. With thoughts of vacation, finding ways to keep cool and big family get-togethers filling these summer days, the sounds of jingle bells and carolers out in the snow are like ancient history.I want to break this to you gently: Christmas decor will be appearing in a store near you in only a matter of weeks — if you haven’t seen hints of that already. Devoting only a few minutes each day to getting started early with your Christmas plans will come back to bless you in money saved. And you’ll have beaten a lot of stress, too, come December.

  

