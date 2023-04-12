One day the market is crashing, inflation is climbing. The next day it seems like everything’s coming up roses. No matter how the economy’s swinging, your mortgage and car payments are still lurking in the shadows, waiting to pounce. And then there are the big-ticket items. A busted water heater often comes without warning and with the potential to blow a giant hole in your finances. A car that’s nearing its end of life. It all seems hopeless. But there’s a way out: anticipate these expenses, cut them into small pieces and make them as routine as paying the phone bill.

