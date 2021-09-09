It was shocking, if not surreal. The email was from a woman I’d never met and whose name I recognized only because a few months earlier, she’d mailed me a book she’d written.
The message announced that she and her family were planning a cross-country road trip to Disneyland and would just love to stay with us since (at the time) we lived nearby and oh, wouldn’t that be so much fun. She gave a tentative date they would be arriving.
Everything I know about what not to do as a houseguest I learned from that experience, from the moment they drove up till the time they finally departed — far too many days hence.
In the interest of full disclosure, because I have friends and relatives who read this column, be it known that all other houseguests we have ever hosted have been wonderful — exemplary. Do not worry. This is not about you.INVITATION. It need not be engraved on parchment, but you do need some kind of indication that you are invited to be a guest in another’s home. Do not send a cryptic message (“Looks like we will be in your area in a couple of weeks!”) hoping that will wrangle an invitation. And for goodness’ sake, don’t just show up. That would forever designate you as either an interloper or a freeloader.
SPECIFIC DATES. Nail down the dates of your visit, and then stick to them. Listen for subtle clues (“We’ll be super busy toward the end of October.”) that you may need to find other accommodations for half of your trip.
RESPECT THEIR SPACE. Arriving with 16 suitcases and enough toys, devices and equipment to keep the children entertained for weeks on end tends to appear like you’ll be taking over the entire house. You’re not staying in a hotel, so don’t treat your hosts’ home like one. A good rule of thumb: When you’re not in your room, it should look like it did when you arrived.
MIND THE CHILDREN. Talk to your kids — before you travel — about manners, respect and being neat. Let them know you expect them to pick up their clothing and offer to help carry groceries or set the table.I have a book in my library — one I cherish and read often, mostly because it is so entertaining, well-written and educational! Years ago, its author, Darlene Dennis, sent it to me. Honestly, if you have ever had houseguests or you assume you may in the future, you need to read “Host or Hostage? A Guide for Surviving House Guests.” You’ll laugh; you’ll learn; and in the process, you’ll become a gracious host.
