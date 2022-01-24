If you assume the inside of your washer is the cleanest place in your home because you put detergent through it with every load of laundry, join the club. Most people think that — and that’s a really bad assumption.
Have you ever wondered why there’s dirty residue on the agitator? Why do washed clothes sometimes come out with stains they didn’t have before they went in? Why do towels get stinky?
The answer is germs. According to a study by Dr. Charles Gerba, professor of microbiology at the University of Arizona, if you wash a load of just underwear, there will be 100 million E. coli in the wash water, which can be transmitted to the next load of laundry.
If you rely on laundry detergent alone to get rid of all the dirt and germs but are not occasionally using bleach and very hot water, you’re not killing the bacteria. In fact, they’re getting on your hands when you remove the wet laundry and also staying behind in the washing machine.
Gather these items:
–Rubber or latex gloves
–Plain white vinegar
–Liquid chlorine bleach*
–Hot water
This is a multistep process that should be performed monthly.
Make sure the drum of the machine is completely empty. Never include any items of clothes, towels or other while cleaning the machine. Select ”Basket Clean” or “Tub Clean” on the wash settings. If your front loader does not have such a setting, select the hottest, largest and longest load settings.
Add 2 cups of white vinegar to the empty washer drum (or to the detergent reservoir if your machine does not have a “Basket Clean” or “Tub Clean” cycle). This is going to help get rid of the buildup of hard water minerals, soap and scum residue as well as odor and mildew that has accumulated inside the machine. Allow the machine to run through the entire wash and rinse cycles.
Set the washer a second time on the same cycles as above: “Tub Clean,” or “Basket Clean,” or the hottest, largest and longest cycles. Pour 2 cups of liquid chlorine bleach into the empty washer drum. This is going to kill germs and bacteria that have accumulated inside the machine. Allow the machine to run through another entire wash and rinse cycle.
Run a third cycle on the same cycle without adding anything to the empty washer drum. This will remove and rinse away any remaining residue.
Mary invites you to visit her at EverydayCheapskate.com, where this column is archived complete with links and resources for all recommended products and services. Mary invites questions and comments at https://www.everydaycheapskate.com/contact/, “Ask Mary.” This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually. Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book “Debt-Proof Living.”
