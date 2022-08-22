If you don’t have money to give because you’ve decided to devote all of your spare cash to getting out of debt, I hear you. But don’t let that stop you from giving something. Give your time as a volunteer to help out in your community. Use your talents to help a school, church or other organization that would otherwise have to pay for that work. Share your great supermarket bargains with a food pantry.
And if you do want to donate money, here’s what you need to know.
MAKE SURE THE CHARITY IS REPUTABLE
The time to do your homework is before you write that check, so put down the pen and turn on your computer. Where to look? Guidestar.org, CharityNavigator.org and the Better Business Bureau’s Give.org. Online nonprofit databases like these offer information for thousands of charities. Use each site’s search engine to find financial facts, program details, complaints, state lawsuits and more.
KNOW WHERE YOUR MONEY GOES
Not every cent you send goes to help hungry kids or disaster victims. Donations are typically siphoned into three areas: administrative costs, fundraising expenses and the actual cause. A good rule of thumb: 75% or more of contributions should go to the cause; 25% or less to administrative and fundraising costs, according to CharityWatch.org, a watchdog group that rates charities’ use of donations.
NEVER DONATE BY PHONE
Scam artists often try to solicit donations over the phone. There’s often an uptick in phony charities following natural disasters, too, cautions the Federal Trade Commission. If you get one of these calls, never give out your credit card number or any other personal information. Ask for the caller’s phone number and address, then do your own research to see if the organization is on the up and up.
Giving is good for us. It’s the best way to pull the drain plug on greed. Giving away some of what we have to others who have even less makes a statement that while we might not have it all, we do have enough. That’s good for the soul.
Maryinvites you to visit her at EverydayCheapskate.com,where this column is archived complete with links and resources for all recommended products and services.Mary invites questions and comments at https://www.everydaycheapskate.com/contact/, “Ask Mary.”This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually.Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book “Debt-Proof Living.”
