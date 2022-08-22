If you don’t have money to give because you’ve decided to devote all of your spare cash to getting out of debt, I hear you. But don’t let that stop you from giving something. Give your time as a volunteer to help out in your community. Use your talents to help a school, church or other organization that would otherwise have to pay for that work. Share your great supermarket bargains with a food pantry.

