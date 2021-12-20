Of all the choices in home flooring, wood stands out for many as the most beautiful. Wood is durable, coordinates well with any decor and most real estate agents agree it improves the home’s value at resale. Knowing how to protect and clean wood floors is essential — and surprisingly easy.
To protect the finish and keep wood floors beautiful — either solid wood or engineered wood — it is essential to take care of messes as they happen. That means spills, water drops, dry messes, what have you. Spills and messes happen but make sure they don’t remain for more than a few minutes.
After cleaning up the spill with a paper towel or cloth, give the floor a final damp rinse with a slightly water-dampened cloth or mop. Make sure you dry the area well with a microfiber cloth to prevent streaks. Do not allow any amount of water to sit on wood flooring for any length of time if you can help it.
Sweep with a soft bristle broom or vacuum your wood floors daily to remove dust, dirt, crumbs and debris. Even minute debris when allowed to sit and to be walked on will dull the finish and eventually cause noticeable wear and tear.
Using a good dry dust mop, go over wood floors once a week to remove the buildup of dust — especially the dust bunnies that accumulate along the edges. Make sure you move area rugs to get any bits of dirt and dust that find their way under rugs and mats.
When it comes to wood floor cleaners, you can spend a fortune on commercial products — or you can make your own for pennies.
This all-purpose cleaner is ideal for finished wood floors, both solid wood and engineered wood.
1 part alcohol (rubbing, denatured, vodka, gin)
4 parts distilled water
2 or 3 drops Blue Dawn
Sweep or vacuum the floor. Spray the cleaner in a small area, scrub well with a mop fitted with a cloth or soft sponge and immediately wipe the area dry with a microfiber cloth.
