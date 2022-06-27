A quick Instagram search for #suntea turns up more than 36,000 results confirming that the summer months are prime time for this classic tea beverage. Add in the untold number of sun tea worshippers out there who aren’t into hashtags and social media and the results are clear: There’s a lot of love for sun tea.
But what is sun tea, exactly, and why do more than a few health experts warn it may be dangerous? Making homemade sun tea (tea brewed by leaving it to steep in sunlight) can be dangerous because it can facilitate the growth of bacteria.
REDUCE THE RISK
Tea steeped in a jar on your porch won’t get any hotter than 130 F, about the temperature of a really hot bath and not nearly hot enough to kill nasties lurking either in the water or on the tea itself. For that, water needs to be heated to 195 F for three to five minutes.
So, does that mean sun tea will make you sick? No, it probably won’t, but the risk is there. It’s up to you to evaluate that.
If you decide to go ahead and make sun tea, use regular black tea, not herbal tea. Why? Because caffeine aids in prohibiting the growth of bacteria.
SAFETY RULES TO FOLLOW
The following guidelines are recommended for those who choose to brew sun tea:
— Use regular black tea, never herbal tea. There is some thought that caffeine prohibits the growth of bacteria.
— Refrigerate the tea as soon as you bring it into the house and keep it refrigerated.
— If the tea appears to be thick or you see “ropey” strands, that’s bacteria. Discard it immediately.
Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book "Debt-Proof Living."
