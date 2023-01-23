I’m one lucky gal. My husband’s favorite menu item is pasta — any shape or recipe. He would opt for a pasta dish every meal of the day if that were an option. And that’s great because he is as tall and slim as the day we married. While he has no desire to actually prepare pasta, I love to cook. Add these things together and it’s pretty much a no-brainer that pasta is the foundation of frequent, tasty pasta meals in the Hunt home.
HOW TO STORE DRY PASTA
One of the most economical and convenient foods available, pasta has become a staple in most home pantries. The key to storing dry pasta is to keep it in a cool, dry place.
The pantry is a great spot to store dry pasta, as long as it’s not near any heat sources or areas with high humidity. Avoid storing dry pasta in the refrigerator or freezer, as the cool, damp environment can cause it to become mushy and spoil more quickly.
HOW TO STORE FRESH PASTA
Fresh pasta — homemade or purchased from a refrigerated case in a grocery store — is far more delicate than dry pasta and requires a bit more care when it comes to storage. Fresh pasta has not been dried and therefore does not have the same shelf life as dry pasta.
Fresh pasta should be stored in the coldest part of your fridge, typically the back of the bottom shelf. To prevent it from drying out, wrap it tightly in plastic or a sealed container. It is best to consume fresh pasta on the day it is made or purchased, but if stored in the refrigerator, it can be kept for an additional day.
HOW TO FREEZE FRESH PASTA
If you’re not planning to use your fresh pasta immediately, you can freeze it for longer storage. To freeze fresh pasta, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap or place it in a sealed container, label with the date and specific contents, and then place it in the freezer. Kept frozen, fresh pasta will keep for up to 3 months.
HOW TO STORE COOKED PASTA
Before storing cooked pasta, it’s essential to let it cool to room temperature. This will help to prevent the pasta from becoming soggy or developing an off flavor. Once the pasta has cooled, place it in an airtight container and refrigerate it as soon as possible.
