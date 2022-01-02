If there’s one subject that shows up in my inbox more often than any other, it has to be rust. Ugly, orange-ish stains on tubs, showers, toilets, washing machines, sinks and even stainless steel.
So today, for my nameless friend, plus all others who’ve written about annoying rust problems in the kitchen and bathroom, I have a story followed by a very effective, if not exciting, solution.
I’ve been using Bar Keepers Friend Soft Cleanser for years, assuming it to be a liquid version of the powdered cleanser in the old, familiar can. I keep it handy in my laundry room to remove rust stains from the inside of my clothes washer. No big deal. I see a spot, I hit it with BKF Soft Cleanser and a soft cloth and it disappears.
But I was wrong about the BKF Soft Cleanser being just a liquid version of the powdered cleanser. It has something more I’m convinced makes it uniquely effective against household rust. The active ingredients in the soft cleanser are oxalic acid and citric acid.
Great news: This soft cleanser now comes as a spray foam: Bar Keepers Friend MORE Spray + Foam. This is fabulous because the foam sticks to vertical surfaces! And yes, I am now thinking of that new stainless steel refrigerator that has developed tiny rust marks. The foam will stick to those spots long enough to do its work before being wiped away with a soft cloth.
Bar Keepers Friend MORE Spray Foam is safe to be used on stainless steel, tile, porcelain, ceramic, fiberglass, aluminum, copper, brass, chrome and glass. As for the “MORE” in its name, it is an acronym for “mineral deposits, oily residues, rust stains and everyday grime.” Get it?
I’m no chemist but I can read lists of ingredients. As far as I have discovered, BKF Soft Cleanser and the new BKF MORE Spray + Foam are the only BKF products that contain both oxalic acid and citric acid. That makes for one powerful combination because I find myself reaching for this fabulous foam cleaner all the time. It’s convenient and so easy to use.
Bar Keepers Friend MORE Spray + Foam is available online and in the cleaning products aisle of home improvement stores such as Home Depot, Lowes and Ace Hardware.
And now for the important fine print:
CAUTION: Always test any product in an inconspicuous place first. Always. DO NOT USE on wood, fabric, leather, mirrors, painted surfaces, gold, silver (sterling silver is OK) or natural stone surfaces such as granite and marble.
