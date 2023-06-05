A previous column on fabric softener products struck a chord with thousands of readers. I know because you send me messages and letters, which I love — even some of you who are not 100% satisfied making the switch from problematic laundry softeners to what I find are amazing wool dryer balls. But first, let’s review the problem.The medical website WebMD.com reports that the perfumes and additives in laundry products may cause skin problems. Fabric softeners are very allergenic and can cause eczema, which appears as dry, itchy skin.Dryer sheets often contain fragrance and volatile organic compounds like acetaldehyde and butane, which can cause respiratory irritation. Fabric softener chemicals known as quaternary ammonium compounds have been linked to asthma. Acetone, also used in dryer sheets, can cause nervous system effects like headaches or dizziness.Dryer balls, made of 100% wool yarn, look like overgrown tennis balls that over time become “felted,” making them especially durable and not at all prone to unraveling. One set of wool dryer balls will last for what seems like forever, softening thousands of loads of laundry — no batteries, refills, repairs or reconditioning required. It’s one (purchase) and done!

