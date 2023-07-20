If you’ve ever stopped by the store to pick up milk and walked out with a week’s worth of snacks to go with it, you know something about the power of temptation.
Experts say the typical adult is exposed to 3,500 commercial ads in any given day. These hidden persuaders are designed to manipulate our behaviors. With consumer debt at an all-time high, it would appear that as a nation of consumers, we’ve been losing a lot of battles with temptation.
But it is possible to learn how to face down temptation and win.
IDENTIFY THE WEAKNESS‘Fess up. What are your areas of temptation? Clothes, shoes, collectibles? Movies, food, gadgets? Electronics, crafts, plants? Figure it out, name it, claim it.
STOP FLIRTING WITH DANGERIf you’re ever going to win over temptation, you must stop cozying up to the very thing that causes you to stumble. If you are easily tempted by clothes, don’t spend hours cruising the mall. In fact, don’t even go there unless you have a specific need and a reasonable plan to fulfill it.
It takes a great deal of courage and character to be accountable to another person for your actions and behaviors, but it’s one of the best ways to win over temptation. Make a pact with your spouse or other friend. Set an amount over which you will not spend without first discussing. Set boundaries and then ask for help to stay within them.
Winning the battle over temptation is as rewarding as it is hard work. It takes commitment, tenacity, and for some a great steam iron.
Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book Debt-Proof Living.
