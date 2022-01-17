Dear Mary: Does anyone make a decent, simple, reliable pop-up toaster? I don’t need it to do anything but make evenly toasted toast! — Bev
Dear Bev: I was wondering the same thing. After a good deal of research, I narrowed the field to the Hamilton Beach Keep-Warm 2-Slice Toaster. I am so happy with it that it has become my new pick for the Best Inexpensive. Here are the reasons I am such a fan:
• The bread slots handle all thicknesses of things to be toasted: bagels, Texas toast, English muffins, thin-sliced bread and regular sized bread.
• When I press down on the handle, clamps gently move into place to hold the toast straight and upright. And when the toast is ready, I just lift up the handle, which gives the toast a boost and makes it easy to remove.
• The Keep Warm feature is really nice! It keeps the toast warm for three minutes without over-toasting.
• It has a Defrost option (nice!) as well as a special setting for bagels.
• I love that it is very lightweight, which lets me easily store it in a lower cabinet (I like a clean, clear countertop).
Going in, my two concerns about this toaster were the low price and the negative reviews I found online. There are times that you get what you pay for, and this toaster is a great example. It is quite inexpensive. As for the negative reviews, I can’t figure that out other than to assume the reviewers were dealing with a defective item. After more than a year of toasting, I have not encountered a single problem with this lovely Hamilton Beach Keep-Warm Toaster. I recommend it highly! It costs about $25 on Amazon and is available at Walmart.
