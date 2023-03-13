Dear Cheapskate: This is petty perhaps, but how does one ever completely pay off a credit card account?We paid off a credit card recently (Hallelujah!) by sending a check for the exact amount of the balance due taken from the monthly statement. The following month we received a bill for $1.91 — all of it a finance charge! Sure, it’s not much, but that was discouraging. Any suggestions? — AlanDear Alan: You have just discovered another of the credit card companies’ tricks. Because companies use the average-daily-balance method to compute interest, it is nearly impossible to pay a credit card balance off to the penny if you’ve been carrying a balance of any amount.You could spend a lot of time and trouble calling and haranguing customer service to time your payment with their billing cycles. Or bite back: When you’re ready to make that final payment in full, add $5 to the amount you owe. When your next statement arrives with a credit balance, call customer service and request that they send you a check for the credit balance.They probably won’t do it unless you close the account, but how nice for them to owe you for a change!Dear Cheapskate: I ruined my credit years ago in the usual foolish way people do with nonpayment and slow payments.Even though I am much more careful and responsible now, I cannot shake the bad credit history. My bank does not offer secured credit card accounts. Do you have any suggestions to help me get a credit card? — Discouraged in Fla.Dear Discouraged: Negative credit items will automatically drop off your report after seven years; a bankruptcy will stop being reported to the credit bureaus after 10 years. Your report should be cleaning itself if your missteps took place that long ago.As for getting a secured card, you can apply for this type of credit card account outside of your bank, without ruining that relationship. But first fully understand how a secured credit card account works: Secured cards are for people with bad credit and require a deposit into a savings account tied to the account, typically $300 to $500. If you were to mess up on this type of account, the funds being held as security will be applied to the outstanding balance, and the account will be closed.I suggest you go to Bankrate.com, where you will find excellent information and a list of secured credit cards available, including each one’s terms and conditions. Read them very carefully. Make sure that you are not shooting yourself in the wallet by opting for a card that has excessive fees.Dear Cheapskate: About six years ago, I decided to work toward becoming debt-free. Not wanting to help the credit card companies get rich by paying lots of high interest, I worked up a plan.
