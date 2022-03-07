Another dollar store item you can buy cheaper without sacrificing quality: LED lightbulbs! I got this tip from a man who works at my town’s Home Energy Audit office. According to this expert, the quality is equal to those found at Home Depot and Lowe’s but so much cheaper. I now keep a stash of bulbs from my local 99 Cents Only store. Other dollar stores stock them, too. — Jan
CORD CORRAL
To corral a group of cords under your desk or behind a TV, buy a plastic shower rod cover (dollar store, Walmart, Target or online). Cut it to your desired length. Then spread it open and enclose the cords. You can even match it to your carpet color to make the cords less visible. — Maggie
FRESH SCENT
Scented candle stubs from used candles will keep your car smelling fresh. Put the wax pieces in a can or another small container and leave them in your car, under a seat. On a warm day, the wax will melt and fill the car with a nice fragrance. — Tricia
DRAPERY CLOSER
Bring a large binder clip when traveling. Hotel drapes will never completely close without one, no matter what! (You’ve got a better chance of winning a carnival prize than you do of getting a set of hotel drapes to overlap enough to shut out the light.) A big hair clip, a chip clip or even a small clip can also do the job. Keep it with your other toiletries and essentials. Zzzzzs will then be a breeze without that band of light stabbing you in the eye! And should you forget? Look in the hotel closet for a “pants hanger,” the kind with two clothespins attached. Don’t remove them but use those clips with the hanger attached to clip the drapes closed! — Roger
REFILL FOAM PUMP
I put 25 drops of liquid soap in the empty foaming hand soap container and slowly fill the remainder with cold water. Screw the pump back on and shake well. Perfect consistency. The best for refilling are Dial foam pumps. I’ve tried all and these last the longest. Soaking the pump in white vinegar once a month will increase its “pumping” lifespan. — Kathy
Maryinvites you to visit her at EverydayCheapskate.com,where this column is archived complete with links and resources for all recommended products and services.Mary invites questions and comments at https://www.everydaycheapskate.com/contact/, “Ask Mary.” This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually.Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book “Debt-Proof Living.”
