Times are tough. Inflation is at a 40-year high. Restaurants continue to face budget-busting challenges from the pandemic and labor crisis. But that’s not all. As I write this sentence, food prices have increased by 18%, a number that may be even higher as you read.
Bottomless sodas will soon be something for our kids’ I-remember-when collection to tell their kids. Soft drinks and coffee are not a massive expense for a restaurant, but they are not free, either. Finding enough staff to perform beverage refills will make the practice a thing of the past.
Even though pasta, for example, costs the restaurant about the same as it did months ago, you may see big jumps for pasta dishes. The price of some foods — steak, for example — have gone through the roof, so a restauranteur may shift some of that cost increase to other menu items to keep customers happy.
We’re hearing about restaurants charging for add-ons such as condiments, coffee cream, ranch and more. Don’t be surprised to see a slew of 50-cent or $1 charges on the bill for previously complimentary items.
More restaurants are adding a share fee or split charge (which should be disclosed on the menu, but don’t count on it). If you prefer to share an entree, you can ask for an extra plate, but get ready to be charged $5 or more for the privilege.
I first saw this on a restaurant bill in 2020: COVID-19 Recovery Fee: 8%. What? Really? Another was somewhat gentler: Showing Love to Our Staff Fee: 7%. Another place calls it their Back-of-the-House Appreciation Fee: 6%. Or how about this one: Obamacare (Affordable Care Act): 20 cents. See how a restaurant can pass inflation to the customer in small bits here and there, hoping to make it unnoticeable? Between April 2021 and April 2022, the total number of restaurants in the United States adding service fees to guest checks increased by 36.4%, according to the Wall Street Journal.
How can we slash the high cost of dining out? This is easy: Cook at home. Instead of seeing restaurant meals as routine, save dining out for special occasions.
Maryinvites you to visit her at EverydayCheapskate.com,where this column is archived complete with links and resources for all recommended products and services.Mary invites questions and comments at https://www.everydaycheapskate.com/contact/, “Ask Mary.”This column will answer questions of general interest, but letters cannot be answered individually.Mary Hunt is the founder of EverydayCheapskate.com, a frugal living blog, and the author of the book “Debt-Proof Living.”
